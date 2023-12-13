(Dane Mehl)

From Rescued to Rescuer

Your gift makes a difference in the lives of working dogs, handlers and those affected by earthquakes, tornados, hurricanes and other disasters around the world.

From the moment a dog with spectacular talent is discovered in a shelter to the day they graduate from our program and are paired with a skilled and dedicated handler to the moment they search for the missing following a disaster, SDF provides a lifetime of training, support, and love to our search dogs and their handlers.

Once rescued, no SDF dog will ever need to be rescued again.

1996

Founded in 1996, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (SDF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental organization based in Santa Paula, California. Our mission is to strengthen disaster response in America by rescuing and recruiting dogs and partnering them with firefighters and other first responders to find people buried alive in the wreckage of disasters.

Our search teams are based throughout the United States and Mexico as part of state and federal task forces, serving the U.S. and the world in the aftermath of disasters.

Saving Lives, Both Human and Canine

The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation has rescued and trained more than 300 dogs that have, in turn, rescued humans in disasters. Over 27 years, these expert teams have worked in the largest disasters – from 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the earthquakes in Haiti, and the earthquake in Turkey to missing persons and small structure collapses throughout the country.

The foundation has pioneered a model for screening, training, and providing a lifetime of care for each dog it rescues, along with ongoing expert support for handlers.

However, the United States only has about half the amount of search teams truly needed. The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation continues to innovate the training of both dogs and handlers every year, while ensuring every dog that enters its program will be successful, whether as a disaster search dog or in another career, by fostering the bonds that will create the next generation of working dogs.

George Haynes, Chief Executive Officer

George Leis

Board Chair, President and COO, MontecitoBank & Trust

Richard Butt

Board Vice-Chair, RetiredEVP, Executive CreativeDirector, VMLY&R

Mike J. Diani

Secretary, President, Diani Building Corp.

Christine DeVries

Management Consultant

Robert Harris

Battalion Chief, Los Angeles CountyFire Department

George R. Haynes

CEO, National DisasterSearch Dog Foundation

Crystal Wyatt

Leadership in BoardGovernance and Creative & Sustainable Philanthropy

