ABOUT US

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of over 200,000 children and their families. We work tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling, and education for both youth and their parents. Our many innovative programs reflect our conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. Our 98% stability rate is a testament to the lifelong commitment and unwavering compassion that the Olive Crest family maintains for the children and families we serve even after they have graduated from our programs. Olive Crest serves 5,000 children and families each day throughout the Western United States.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1973

SERVICE AREA

California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest

MISSION STATEMENT

Olive Crest is dedicated to preventing child abuse by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis ... One Life at a Time®.

GET INVOLVED

There are so many ways to get involved to meet the needs of children and families in crisis in our care. Here are just a few ways to make a difference:

Volunteer: Needs range from ongoing to short-term and requirements of high to low commitments.

Mentor: Be a part of an eight to 24-year-old’s life for one full year as a loyal friend and companion.

Become an Olive Crest Family: Open your heart and home to a child in crisis and provide safety and consistency to help kids find their footing.

To be a part of this life-saving work, visit olivecrest.org/get-involved-individual.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Donald Verleur, Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT

ADDRESS

17800 Woodruff Ave.

Bellflower, CA 90706

PHONE

562.866.8956

EMAIL

ashlyn-neavel@olivecrest.org

WEBSITE

olivecrest.org

FACEBOOK

facebook.com/OliveCrestLA

INSTAGRAM

@olivecrest_la