When our community thrives, we all benefit. That is why Orange County United Way is committed to improving the lives of everyone who lives here while empowering those who are most vulnerable.

Last year, we served 1,010,443 OC residents. And, with your support, we can help even more of our neighbors. Through our key initiatives – United for Student Success SM, United for Financial Security SM and United to End Homelessness SM – we are working to ensure local students succeed, struggling OC families gain financial security, and our neighbors experiencing homelessness find a place to call home. We also offer vital support via 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), a key service that connects thousands of our residents with health and human service resources.

We are committed to caring for one another. That’s #TheOCWay. To learn more or discover how you can help, visit UnitedWayOC.org.

1924

Orange County, CA

An Orange County where every person receives a quality education, is financially stable, is healthy and thriving, and has a place to call home.

Susan B. Parks, President & CEO

