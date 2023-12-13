ABOUT US

Para Los Niños serves L.A.’s neediest children and families, placing education at the core of our work. In keeping with our original mission to help children thrive, our model – of early education, TK-8th grade education, youth workforce services, and family and community services – provides a comprehensive, holistic approach to breaking the cycle of poverty and helping children, youth and families reach their full potential.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1980

SERVICE AREA

Para Los Niños serves across Los Angeles County with 17 locations.

MISSION STATEMENT

Our mission: We believe in the children, youth and families we serve. Our model fosters pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families and strong communities for children and youth to thrive.

GET INVOLVED

There are many ways to join the work of PLN. You can donate: invest in the lives of thousands of children, youth and families across Los Angeles to succeed. We accept donations online or by check, stock & securities, workplace giving, planned giving and giving in-kind. There are also many volunteer opportunities to give connection and encouragement to children, youth and families. Para Los Niños welcomes volunteers from corporations, community groups, colleges and schools. Additionally, we are always looking for passionate people looking to make a powerful impact. Joining our PLN team is a way to make a deep commitment to our communities and to join our mission-driven culture. Contact us today to see how you can join us!

TOP EXECUTIVE

Drew Furedi, President & CEO

CONTACT

ADDRESS

5000 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

PHONE

213.250.4800

EMAIL

cbragg@paralosninos.org

WEBSITE

paralosninos.org

FACEBOOK

@paralosninosorg

TWITTER

@paralosninosorg

INSTAGRAM

@paralosninosorg

LINKEDIN

@paralosninosorg