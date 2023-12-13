Puente Learning Center
ABOUT US
PUENTE has served over 120,000 constituents since 1985, providing high-quality educational programs and comprehensive wrap-around services. With our whole-person approach, we’re building a brighter future for children, youth and adult students in need.
Our key services include:
Children: Preschool, PUENTE Charter Elementary School, Afterschool and Summer Camp Enrichment
Youth: College and Career Program
Adults: Adult Education and Workforce Development
OUR IMPACT:
• 2,000+ children, youth and adults served annually• 35% higher grade-level proficiency for elementary school students compared with service area public schools• 98% college enrollment rate and 100% college graduation rate for College and Career program• 12% higher retention rate of adult education students compared with adult school sites district-wideMISSION STATEMENT
We are PUENTE: People United to Enrich the Neighborhood Through Education. Building bridges to learning and opportunity in Boyle Heights and beyond.
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1985
SERVICE AREA
PUENTE Learning Center serves the community of Boyle Heights and beyond.
GET INVOLVED
DONATE
VOLUNTEER
OTHER WAYS TO GIVE
By donor advised-fund or stock transfer: Tax ID# 95-4242175
TOP EXECUTIVE
Jerome Greening, CEO
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chun Wong
Board Chair, Founder and CEO of Asolva, Inc.
Tyler Press
Vice Chair, Director of Legal Services of Public Law Center
Jocelyn Rosenwald
Treasurer, Director of Acquisitions of Beach Front Properties, LLC
Oscar Cabrales
Secretary, Sales Representative of American & Efird, Inc.
Lara Lightbody
Community Leader
Scott Williams
Vice President of Ares Management Corporation
CONTACT
ADDRESS
501 S. Boyle Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90033
PHONE
323.780.5312
WEBSITE
X (TWITTER)