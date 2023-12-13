ABOUT US

PUENTE has served over 120,000 constituents since 1985, providing high-quality educational programs and comprehensive wrap-around services. With our whole-person approach, we’re building a brighter future for children, youth and adult students in need.

Our key services include:

Children: Preschool, PUENTE Charter Elementary School, Afterschool and Summer Camp Enrichment

Youth: College and Career Program

Adults: Adult Education and Workforce Development

OUR IMPACT:

• 2,000+ children, youth and adults served annually• 35% higher grade-level proficiency for elementary school students compared with service area public schools• 98% college enrollment rate and 100% college graduation rate for College and Career program• 12% higher retention rate of adult education students compared with adult school sites district-wideMISSION STATEMENT

We are PUENTE: People United to Enrich the Neighborhood Through Education. Building bridges to learning and opportunity in Boyle Heights and beyond.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1985

SERVICE AREA

PUENTE Learning Center serves the community of Boyle Heights and beyond.

GET INVOLVED

DONATE

puente.org/donate

VOLUNTEER

puente.org/volunteer

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE

By donor advised-fund or stock transfer: Tax ID# 95-4242175

TOP EXECUTIVE

Jerome Greening, CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chun Wong

Board Chair, Founder and CEO of Asolva, Inc.

Tyler Press

Vice Chair, Director of Legal Services of Public Law Center

Jocelyn Rosenwald

Treasurer, Director of Acquisitions of Beach Front Properties, LLC

Oscar Cabrales

Secretary, Sales Representative of American & Efird, Inc.

Lara Lightbody

Community Leader

Scott Williams

Vice President of Ares Management Corporation

CONTACT

ADDRESS

501 S. Boyle Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90033

PHONE

323.780.5312

EMAIL

donate@puente.org

WEBSITE

puente.org

FACEBOOK

facebook.com/PUENTEinLA

X (TWITTER)

twitter.com/@puenteinla_

INSTAGRAM

instagram.com/puenteinla

LINKEDIN

linkedin.com/company/puenteinla