ABOUT US

For 25 years, Think Together has grown into one of California’s leading providers of after-school, expanded learning, early learning and school improvement. Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that close the opportunity gap for over 200,000 students throughout the state. To achieve this, Think Together is proud to partner with local schools, along with generous individuals, foundations and corporations that share our vision for the future of youth in our communities.

SERVICE AREA

Think Together partners with over 600 schools throughout California, including schools in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Inland Empire.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1997

MISSION STATEMENT

Think Together partners with schools to change the odds for kids.

GET INVOLVED

Private donations have a catalytic impact on the students we serve by funding program curriculum, organizational capacity and innovation.

Our end-of-year campaign is a great way to get involved; we are focusing this year on raising funds for educational technology, internship opportunities and expanded learning to support our high school students in the critical years leading to college or career. Join our end-of-year campaign at thinktogether.org/givingseason.

You can also support Think Together by volunteering. Individuals can work directly with students at a school site after school. Corporate or community service teams can assemble curriculum kits using provided materials to support student learning in STEM, early learning and the arts. To get involved, please email development@thinktogether.org.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Randy Barth, Founder & CEO

CONTACT

ADDRESS

100 E. Tujunga Ave., Ste. 201

Burbank, CA 91502

PHONE

747.477.1550

EMAIL

info@thinktogether.org

WEBSITE

thinktogether.org

FACEBOOK

@ThinkTogether

X (TWITTER)

@ThinkTogether

INSTAGRAM

@ThinkTogether

LINKEDIN

@ThinkTogether