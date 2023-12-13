(Scott Streble)

ABOUT US

Union Rescue Mission is the largest and oldest privately funded shelter in the county of Los Angeles. They assist over 9,000 precious souls annually, with a special focus on families and seniors. In fact, 85 cents of every dollar is going to life-transforming services and they receive zero government support. URM received a perfect 100 rating from Charity Navigator.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1891

MISSION STATEMENT

Embracing people with the compassion of Christ since 1891.

SERVICE AREA

Three major facilities in LA County

• URM Downtown on Skid Row• Hope Gardens Family Center in Sylmar• Angeles House in South Los AngelesGET INVOLVED

URM is the largest and oldest privately funded shelter in the city of Los Angeles, assisting over 9,000 human beings escaping homelessness annually.

One of the most direct ways to support URM is through financial contributions. Donations can be made online through their website. URM relies on the generosity of donors to continue its crucial work, since they receive zero government funds.

Become a Monthly Donor: Monthly contributions provide a stable source of funding, allowing URM to plan and implement long-term solutions for homelessness. Your consistent support can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need.

Fundraise for URM: Whether it’s the annual 5k or taking the leap in the Over The Edge event in September, your efforts can help raise funds and awareness in the fight for those experiencing homelessness in the City of Angels.

Volunteer: URM offers various volunteer opportunities for individuals or groups. Whether you have a few hours or days to spare, you can volunteer to serve meals, mentor, provide administrative support, or assist with events: URM.org/volunteer

Engage in Corporate Partnerships: If you represent a business or organization, consider partnering with URM through corporate giving or sponsorships. URM values partnerships with like-minded organizations to amplify the impact of their mission.

Spread Awareness: Use your voice and social media platforms to raise awareness about homelessness and URM’s work. URM is worthy of your support with 85 cents of every dollar going to life-changing programs. They also have a perfect 100 rating on Charity Navigator!

Donate In-Kind: URM accepts in-kind donations of goods, such as clothing, hygiene items, and nonperishable food. Check their website for specific needs and drop-off-locations.

Pray for URM: If you’re inclined, consider including URM in your prayers. URM’s faith-based approach is central to their work, and your spiritual support can provide strength and guidance.

URM offers a chance to be part of a transformative journey. By contributing your time, resources, or expertise, you can play a vital role in helping individuals experiencing homelessness find hope, healing, and restoration.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Andy Bales, President & CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Wood

Chairman of the Board

Steve McKenzie

Vice Chairman of the Board

Jonathan M. Lee

Audit and Finance Chair

Caryn Ryan

Programs Chair

Evan Taranta

Philanthropy Chair

Eugene Tsai Sheryl Kataoka Endo

Karen Preston

Uleses C. Henderson, Jr.

Scott Watt

Helen E.

Williams, EDD

D. Michael Van Konynenburg

Jackie Lacey

CONTACT

ADDRESS

545 S. San Pedro St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

PHONE

213.347.6300

EMAIL

thewayhome@urm.org

WEBSITE

urm.org

FACEBOOK

@unionrescuemissionla

X (TWITTER)

@urm

INSTAGRAM

@unionrescuemission