Finalist: Monique Burrola

(Capturely)

Chief Operating Officer

Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Monique Burrola, COO of Partner Engineering and Science, played a crucial role in establishing and managing the company’s operations and culture. Partner has grown substantially and consistently ranks on ENR’s Top 200 Environmental Firms and Top 500 Design Firms Lists. She oversees various technical services and operational support groups across the U.S., focusing on workflow efficiency and profit analysis. Burrola was instrumental in Partner’s expansion into the ESG and valuations sector, leading to impressive growth. Despite industry challenges, her strategic leadership contributed to a 9.5% growth in 2022 and a 12.5% net profit after taxes.