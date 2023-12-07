The Best Time to Visit U.S. National Parks

The United States is a large country that covers a lot of land. It is blessed with an incredible array of national parks, each with its own unique charm and seasonal transformations. The best time to visit these national treasures can vary greatly depending on your interests and what you hope to experience.

Timing your visit is key when it comes to planning the perfect national park trip. To get the best views, make sure to pick the least rainy national parks in America. Some national parks are better depending on the season, while others might be better depending on how busy they are and when the tourists take over. While summer might be the most popular season for national park exploration, other seasons have something else to offer that you might enjoy even better. Here are the best times to visit the most popular national parks around the United States.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Straddling the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountain National Park is one of the best national parks in all of the United States. This stunning national park is home to some of the oldest stretches of forest growth that cannot be found anywhere else.

Great Smoky Mountains is by far the busiest national park in the United States, especially during the summer months. This can make the crowd quite hectic and the experience unenjoyable. Although summer may be peak season for this beautiful national park, this is because everyone has time off from school and work. If you are looking for the best season to visit in terms of what you will come across and the views you will see, fall is definitely it.

That park is much quieter and this makes spotting wildlife far easier. During these months you will get to witness some of the most spectacular colors nature has to offer and see some beautiful creatures including, turkeys, deer, and black bears.

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon is known worldwide and is one of the modern seven wonders of the world. There is a good reason for this. Grand Canyon National Park, located in Arizona, boasts one of the world’s most iconic and spectacular views that cannot be found anywhere else.

The Grand Canyon is a bucket-list adventure that everyone should experience in their life at least once. With that said, there are roughly 3 million visitors annually which can make for a noisy and unpleasant time. Summer months should be avoided if you want to experience the canyon in all its beauty. Hiking during hot months can be unbearable in the canyon and sometimes even impossible. The best time to visit are in spring and fall so that it is not so hot and you can avoid peak season traffic.

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park was the first place to be declared a national park in the United States. It is one of the largest national parks, spanning across 3 different states, and has so much to offer in the way of landscape, wildlife, outdoor activities, and more. Yellowstone is an incredibly large national park that is visited by millions every year. however, due to its size, overcrowding is only really an issue in the very popular areas. This means that going during the summer months won’t cause any issues. Yellowstone experiences prolonged winter months which can be frigid and unenjoyable. If you are looking for a pleasant experience, rather stay away during the winter.

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park has a long and rich history which adds to its beauty. Located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite is one of the most popular national parks for both locals and tourists alike. Yosemite is an iconic national park that sees upwards of 4 million people yearly. It is a popular destination for hikers, making hiking in the summer months a bit of a nightmare. If you want a more peaceful experience, it is best to stay away during peak season.

There is snowfall in the winter months but there is not much in the ways of winter activities to be done. While visiting Yosemite, the best times to be there are in fall and spring.

Zion National Park

Zion National Park is located in the Southwestern part of Utah which is known to be one of the most beautiful states in North America. The Virgin River that flows through the middle of the park is what draws in visitors, but the towering sandstone cliffs and slot canyons are what keep them going. Falling in the top 5 of the most visited national parks,

Zion is yet another national park to avoid during peak season in the summer months in order to stay away from high traffic situations. With that said, the rest of the seasons are perfect. Fall and spring are great for hiking and camping, avoiding the heat and still having a good time. Winter is a great time to be here too. The snowfall makes it perfect for winter outdoor activities.

