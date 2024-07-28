Top local executive: Terry Feit, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 421
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 2305
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 2665
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Business Management, Finance Transformation, Outsourcing Services
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Public Sector, Life Sciences
Number of offices firmwide: 150
Year established: 1895
Primary Los Angeles County location: 555 W. Fifth St., Suite 2700, Los Angeles 90013
Headquarter(s): New York, NY