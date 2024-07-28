deloitte.com

Top local executive: Terry Feit, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 421

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 2305

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 2665

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Business Management, Finance Transformation, Outsourcing Services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Public Sector, Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 150

Year established: 1895

Primary Los Angeles County location: 555 W. Fifth St., Suite 2700, Los Angeles 90013

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

