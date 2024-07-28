Baker Tilly oc

bakertilly.com

Top local executive: Thomas Bennett, Managing Principal

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 51

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 192

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 232

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Internal Audit, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 70

Year established: 1931

Primary Orange County location: 18500 Von Karman Ave., 10th Floor, Irvine 92612

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

