dlrgroup.com

Primary Southern California Office: 700 S. Flower St., 22nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Secondary Southern California Office: 1650 Spruce St., Suite 300, Riverside, CA 92507

Year Established: 1966

Headquarter(s): Omaha, NE

2023 Total Revenue: $46,700,000

2022 Total Revenue: $49,800,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 59

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 156

Number of Offices in Southern California: 2

Number of Offices Firmwide: 33

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Other Property Types: Academic, Stadium, Amphitheater, Museum, Civic

Prisons

Top Active Projects: Beverly Hills High School Modernization, Hollywood Palladium Residential Tower, Intermountain Power Agency HVDC Converter Stations

Top Local Executive(s): Pamela Touschner - California Region Leader and Brian Arial - Global Mixed-Use Leader