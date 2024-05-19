Primary Southern California Office: 1990 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Year Established: 1973
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $6,426,304
2022 Total Revenue: $9,396,163
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 5
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 27
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 3
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality
Top Active Projects: Mariners Village - Marina del Rey, 6th and Main – Corona, 3022 S. Western Avenue - Jefferson Park
Top Local Executive(s): Greg Lyon - Chairman
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.