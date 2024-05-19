pcl.com

Primary Southern California Office: 655 N. Central Ave., Suite 1600, Glendale, CA 91203

Year Established: 1906

Headquarter(s): Denver, CO

2023 Total Revenue: $569,139,000

2022 Total Revenue: $696,776,000

Total Number of Employees: 795

Number of Offices in Southern California: 4

Number of Offices Firmwide: 31

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Aviation, Higher Education, Sports & Entertainment

Top Active Projects: UCLA Southwest Campus Apartments, LAX Terminal 6 Redevelopment, LAX Consolidated Rent-a-Car Facility (CONRAC).

Top Local Executive(s): Aaron Yohnke - President, California Buildings & Michael Headrick - Vice President & District Manager