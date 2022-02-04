LA Times Today: In Bakersfield, many push for bringing back the flow of the long-dry Kern River

For decades, the Kern River flowed freely from the Sierra Nevadas through the city of Bakersfield. But over time, the water was diverted, leaving the city with miles of dried-up riverbed.



Today a group of residents are campaigning for the Kern’s return. L.A. Times reporter Ian James reports.