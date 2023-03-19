Andrew William Kline

Founder & Senior Managing Director

Park Lane

Investment Banking

Andrew Kline focuses on professional sports M&A and capital raising, real estate finance, and venture finance and investing for Park Lane. He has worked on transactions in professional sports leagues including soccer, hockey, basketball and football and raised capital for and invested in over 80 early-stage sports-based businesses in the consumer, media and entertainment, and technology spaces. Kline also represents some of the most prominent real estate asset managers as a third-party capital raiser for their real estate investment funds and one-off projects.

Prior to founding Park Lane, Kline was drafted into professional football, playing center and quick guard. After retiring from pro sports, he became an active investor in the San Diego and Arizona real estate markets, and from 2001 to 2005, his fund returned over 600% to investors.