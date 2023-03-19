Anthony Consoli
Managing Partner
Massumi + Consoli LLP
Professional Services
Anthony Consoli is managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP headquartered in Los Angeles, where he represents private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, in structuring and negotiating complex private equity and M&A transactions in the middle market.
At the foundation of Consoli’s practice is a commitment to dealmaking through a focus on the highest standards of excellence, aligning incentives between MCLLP and its clients, and endeavoring to provide elegant and commercial solutions to nuanced challenges. Consoli co-founded Massumi + Consoli LLP over eight years ago after spinning out of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Over the past year, he has helped lead efforts to launch the firm’s New York City presence, which has resulted in a growing base of prominent private equity clients and an elite team of practitioners.