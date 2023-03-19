Gittings Global - NE102785 (© Gittings Photography)

Managing Partner

Massumi + Consoli LLP

Professional Services

Anthony Consoli is managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP headquartered in Los Angeles, where he represents private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, in structuring and negotiating complex private equity and M&A transactions in the middle market.

At the foundation of Consoli’s practice is a commitment to dealmaking through a focus on the highest standards of excellence, aligning incentives between MCLLP and its clients, and endeavoring to provide elegant and commercial solutions to nuanced challenges. Consoli co-founded Massumi + Consoli LLP over eight years ago after spinning out of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Over the past year, he has helped lead efforts to launch the firm’s New York City presence, which has resulted in a growing base of prominent private equity clients and an elite team of practitioners.

