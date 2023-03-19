Joel Thomas Montminy

President & CEO

Montminy & Co.

Investment Banking

Joel Montminy is known by his colleagues for his entrepreneurship in founding and leading his eponymous L.A.-based investment bank, as well as for the many transactions he has led that have helped reshape Los Angeles businesses for the better. He is a high-impact leader who successfully spearheads both Montminy & Co.’s daily operations as well as client assignments across the globe.

Montminy’s expertise includes domestic mergers and acquisitions, leverage and management buyouts, and private placement of equity securities, restructurings, business valuations, fairness opinions and strategic advisory assignments. Founded in 2009 at the heart of the recession, he set out to build a new, visionary investment bank to bring highly tailored corporate finance solutions to companies, boards, families, and investors in the heart of the middle market. Today, the firm has 25 employees, including 16 registered reps, and is consistently ranked as one of Los Angeles’ top boutique investment banks.