A Perfect Pairing

If you live in Los Angeles or Orange County, you’ve likely noticed billboards for A-list concerts at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland: Ed Sheeran, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Maná and more. While eyecatching, these high-profile headliners are in fact just one facet of Yaamava’s remarkable evolution from a humble bingo hall in the 1980s to being declared “Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” by readers of USA Today last year and becoming sister property to Las Vegas’ prestigious Palms Casino Resort.

YOUR L.A.-TO-VEGAS CONNECTION

Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the 432-room Yaamava’ boasts more than 7,200 slot machines (the most in the West) with denominations up to $5,000, over 150 table games with bets up to $100,000, and five highlimit gaming rooms. Players can win one-of-a-kind experiences and luxury goods that have lately included a $500,000 Michael Jordan prize pack, a Rolls-Royce Ghost as the casino’s 300th car giveaway and $1 million in cash.

1 2 3 1. (Photos courtesy of Yaamava’) 2. (Photos courtesy of Yaamava’) 3. (Photos courtesy of Yaamava’)

The luxurious Yaamava’ is now also a unique “California-to-Vegas” connection for gamers and vacationers alike after its owners, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, acquired Palms Casino Resort in 2022, making it the first Native American-owned and-operated Vegas resort. The most noticeable throughline between the two is Yaamava’s exclusive Club Serrano gaming membership, which now covers both properties.

“We take every opportunity to elevate our guests’ experiences,” said Kenji Hall, general manager of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Club Serrano members now have access to exclusive benefits at both Yaamava’ and Palms. They truly get the best of both California and Vegas!

(Photo courtesy of Yaamava’)

Yaamava’s jaw-dropping giveaways continue in 2024 with a $210,000 Himalaya Birkin bag in May and the ongoing “Jay’s Picks” – a quarterly opportunity to win a high-end car selected by comedian and auto aficionado Jay Leno. In February, Leno handed the key to a $350,000 Ferrari Portofino M to its ecstatic winner with more of his picks being announced throughout the year.

BIG-NAME SHOWS AND BEYOND

Following a $760-million renovation and 2021 rebranding as Yaamava’ – meaning “spring” in the Serrano language, a metaphor for the property’s rebirth – the former San Manuel Casino now also features award-winning dining, a world-class spa and pool, exciting retail outlets and diverse bars and concert venues.

Yaamava’ Theater (Photo courtesy of Yaamava’)

A landmark partnership with leading events promoter Live Nation enables Yaamava’ to host superstar acts that typically play arena and stadium shows at its 2,500-capacity Yaamava’ Theater. This rare chance to see top talent in such an intimate, state-of-the-art setting has helped to establish Yaamava’ as SoCal’s preeminent entertainment destination. Upcoming at the Yaamava’ Theater are Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks (May 21), multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block (July 1) and Australian country star Keith Urban (July 13).

THE BEST OF SOCAL AND SIN CITY

Less than an hour’s drive for most Angelenos and even closer for Inland Empire residents, Yaamava’ has become a home away from home for locals craving an incredible dinner and concert, an evening of exhilarating gaming or a pampering weekend break as well as a vacation destination for more distant guests. When in Vegas, these regulars also enjoy spectacular Club Serrano rewards while staying at Palms.

Free for anyone 21 and up, Club Serrano unlocks access to Yaamava’s extraordinary monthly prizes and regular perks, such as discounts on rooms, dining and retail. Joint property benefits include access to entertainment ticket pre-sales for select shows at Yaamava’ Theater and Palms’ acclaimed Pearl Concert Theater and hotel room upgrades. At Palms, Club Serrano members can also qualify for discounted movie tickets at Brenden Theatres, comped resort fees, premium seating at select shows and early check-in/late check-out.

With the remarkable reimagining of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, an elevated Las Vegas resort experience has truly arrived in California – and with Club Serrano, you can also take a little Cali with you to Sin City!

-Paul Rogers

