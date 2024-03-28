Make a Splash – In More Ways Than One – At Silverton Casino Lodge

With newly renovated rooms and a stunning new pool, the Vegas favorite is ready for summer.

They say that spotting a mermaid in the enormous Silverton aquarium brings you luck.

Firstly – yes, the Silverton Casino Lodge has an 117,000-gallon aquarium full of tropical fish, and yes, that aquarium is home to colorful “mermaids” who gracefully swim by as you enter the hotel lobby. It’s no wonder that the spectacle has been named the “Best Free Attraction in Las Vegas” – but wait, you’ve only just reached the entrance of this amazing Vegas casino and hotel, and there’s so much new to see.

A MODERN LODGE

Stripped to the studs and revamped entirely, Silverton’s Lodge has undergone the ultimate in rebrands and refreshers. All rooms have been updated with fun themes and a “choose-your-own adventure” feeling throughout, while retaining the touch of luxury visitors expect on a Vegas vacation. With three room styles and inviting luxury suites, there is something for everyone, whether you’re seeking “Cowboy Kitsch” or “Rustic Modern.”

In addition to the rooms, nothing was left untouched from the $40-million revamp of the property, and all upgrades are on theme for the new fun Western lodge look, from the casino to the restaurants and bars. A highlight is Shady Grove Lounge, a kitsch offering with a two-lane mini bowling alley placed inside a 50’s Airstream trailer.

AN AMAZING NEW SWIMMIN’ EXPERIENCE

Just in time for the weather, the revamped pool and deck at Silverton, The Swimmin’ Hole, is set to open in April. A real downhome-yet-elevated pool experience, you can relax and tan, get to know your neighbors, or find bliss and solace in the available cabanas – however you want to make a splash! And, with the adjoining bar and restaurant, backyard culture completists can get a frosty drink or a juicy burger to get the experience just right.

From the aquarium to the pool, the casino floor to the comfy and brand-new beds, you’ll find an amazing Vegas experience at Silverton Casino Lodge. See what’s new and book today at silvertoncasino.com.

