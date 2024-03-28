The Vegas Minute: A New Resort, Some Spring Sports and a Sky-High Drink (of Sorts)

In a city that is always changing, Vegas is … well, full of change for 2024. After hosting the biggest event in sports, Sin City is back to its regular self, which is, of course, not regular in the slightest. Here, a few goings on, told in a quick Vegas minute.

FONTAINE “BLEAUX” – THE DOORS OPEN

If you’ve been to Vegas in, say, the past 15 years or so, you’ve seen it – being the tallest building in Nevada, it was hard to miss. The shell of the planned Fontainebleau Resort and Casino, topped out since way back in 2008, is now officially open for business. It was worth the protracted wait: The property, which sits on a hot part of the North Strip, is bustling and beautiful, its sapphire-toned exterior beckoning visitors into its 3,600-plus guest rooms and massive casino floor.

But what does the Fontainebleau offer, aside from another pretty face on the Strip? For starters, its massive size and scale, second only in height to the STRAT’s iconic tower, are bringing people in. Once there, guests are finding ample space with over 20 restaurants, nine bars, seven pools and one beautiful theater (90s alt. sensation Third Eye Blind makes a stop on June 22).

All of this is tied together with the Fontainebleau’s arty, Miami-inspired look and feel – it’s a welcome addition to a perfectly overstimulated Las Vegas. fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Baseball player hitting ball with bat in close up (razihusin/razihusin - stock.adobe.com)

…WHAT NOW?

If you weren’t there the limited skirmish between San Francisco and Kansas City earlier this year, you may think you missed out on Las Vegas’ best sporting event and party of 2024. It being Vegas and all, for athletic excitement this spring, you’ll still have plenty to choose from.

Hometown favorites and reigning NHL champs the Las Vegas Golden Knights continue their season into April and even play the Anaheim Ducks on the 18th. See why they’re a Vegas locals’ favorite on their home ice, T-Mobile Arena, adjacent to Park MGM on the Strip. The Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA open their season this spring at the same venue – like the Knights, the Aces are reigning champs (back to back, mind you.) Is T-Mobile the arena of champions? t-mobilearena.com

Spring brings baseball, of course, and while there’s been no shortage of ink spilled on what will happen with Vegas and another major sports team moving, the city does have a Triple-A team (ironically affiliated with the A’s). The Las Vegas Aviators offer a fun, family-friendly experience in Summerlin – a 25-or-so minute hop from the middle of the Strip but also a nice change of pace on a beautiful spring day. The season opens on March 29, which is … tomorrow! milb.com/las-vegas

Group of anonymous people clinking wineglasses and proposing toast during party on rooftop (Dasha Petrenko/Dasha Petrenko - stock.adobe.com)

WAITING FOR SUMMER

We won’t opine on whether Vegas is better in the summer or not – it’s a personal preference. Some think a hot day and a cool pool are the best complements in the world, some loathe the unforgiving sun, and still others realize that everywhere is air-conditioned … what we can agree on is that nothing is more gorgeous than a summer sunset over the Vegas strip.

Luckily, the sun goes down every single day, and whether it’s summer or not, Las Vegas very often has beautiful clear skies so you can take it all in. The best place to do so is clearly at downtown’s Circa Resort & Casino and its sky-high Legacy Club, where they offer a “Sunset Package.” The panoramic view, which looks southwest toward the Strip, is paired with cocktails and a reserved table right at the magical “golden hour” for an eye-popping start to an evening. It’s everything you’d expect from Fremont Street’s newest and most beautiful development in ages, and it’s absolutely worth the trip downtown, regardless of where you’re staying. (Protip: The website updates daily with the exact sundown time, so check often. The days are getting longer, after all). circalasvegas.com

- Alan LaGuardia

