Three Venues, Three Incredible Lineups

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

Among the newest and most technologically advanced venues on the Strip, Resorts World Theatre is perfect for your top-notch entertainment this spring. Lucky for Vegas audiences, Carrie Underwood’s ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, the country superstar’s stunning headlining production, continues with a limited amount of exclusive dates in Spring 2024.

May 22, 25-26, 29, 31 and June 1 – all shows at 8 p.m.

Tickets are selling fast, so ensure you’re in the audience for this amazing production by visiting rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrieunderwood-2/.

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

A premier venue with amazing acoustics and equally impressive headlining acts, Encore Theater is ready for a 2024 of huge, uproarious belly laughs. The nearly 1,500-seat venue puts you on top of the stage and in full view of the schtick no matter where you sit. Here are a few highlights hitting Encore Theater soon:

Ali Wong: After selling out in 2023, the “Beef” and “Always Be My Maybe” co-writer, producer and star Ali Wong is bringing her act back to Encore Theater. Wong’s hilarious insights on her life, motherhood and Hollywood stardom will keep audiences guffawing. Catch her on two dates only, April 26 and 27 at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. nightly.

Sebastian Maniscalco: The New York Times calls Maniscalco “the hottest comic in America.” See why this spring: After recording his Netflix special “Is it Me?” on the Encore Theater stage, Maniscalco returns for two shows nightly on May 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Taylor Tomlinson: At just 30 years old, Taylor Tomlinson is racking up milestones as fast as she is delivering hilarious punchlines, with a new Netflix special and hosting a CBS late-nigh show (the first for any woman on network television) highlighting her 2024. Tomlinson, ever the performer, is also bringing her standup to Encore Theater’s stage for four shows: April 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and June 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The longstanding relationship between the Virgin brand and the best in music continues at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The state-of-the-art, 4,600-seat venue is hosting a diverse spring season, with rock, soul and more ready to wow audiences.

Ministry and Gary Numan with Front Line Assembly: Industrial/metal standouts Ministry take the stage with legendary New Wave provocateur Gary Numan for one night only on The Theater stage, supported by Front Line Assembly, on April 4.

Bad Religion and Social Distortion: Punk was redefined by Bad Religion and equally built on by contemporaries Social Distortion. Get your rowdiest fans to Vegas and sing along with the bands’ megahits over two nights: April 6 and 13.

Leon Bridges: The GRAMMY Award-winning singer who has carved a niche interpreting the best sounds of 60s R&B brings his unique sound and full-band performance to the stage on April 25.

Interpol with Special Guests El Mato a un Policía Motorizado and Viaje Nahual: Interpol, whose moody indie rock was the soundtrack of the aughts, plays one night only, supported by Argentine indie rockers El Mato a un Policia Motorizado and psych rockers Viaje Nahual, on May 10.

Lord Huron: Hometown L.A. indie folk act Lord Huron makes a tour stop at The Theater on May 25.

