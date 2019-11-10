Best of TimesOC: Luxury OC Living

Here are the winners and favorites of 2019’s Best of TimesOC Luxury OC life.

Best Casino Getaway

Winner: Pechanga Resort Casino

45000 Pechanga Pkwy., Temecula 92592

Experience gaming on an entirely new level. Enjoy the all-new, private high limit lounge with new slots and table games. Or grab a cold drink uniquely created by a Pechanga mixologist at the classically designed Corner Bar. There’s 200,000 square feet of slot, table, bingo, and off-track betting space ready for you to explore at Pechanga Resort Casino. Playing your perfect combination has never been more enjoyable. pechanga.com I 877.711.2WIN

Favorite: Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa

32-250 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage 92270

Advertisement

This AAA 4-Diamond resort destination is located adjacent to Palm Springs and other destinations. With a luxury hotel tower, the latest casino games and the best in live entertainment, Agua Caliente is an oasis in your own backyard. hotwatercasino.com I 888.999.1995

Favorite: Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

49500 Seminole Dr., Cabazon 92230

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is more than just a hot spot to gamble; it’s a place where you can enjoy luxury accommodations, fine dining and headliner entertainment. The best gets better in 2020 with all new restaurants, rooms, and and expanded casino floor! morongocasinoresort.com I 888.MORONGO

Favorite: Pala Casino Resort Spa

11154 Highway 76, Pala 92059



Advertisement

Pala Casino Resort Spa includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000 of the hottest slot and video machines, 78 table games, poker room, 10 great restaurants, live entertainment daily, and full service day spa. Discover your “aahhhh” moment at Pala Casino Resort Spa. palacasino.com I 877.946.7252

Best day spa

Winner: Spa Montage Laguna Beach

30801 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach 92651

Spa Montage Laguna Beach is a resplendent seaside retreat nestled along the rugged California Coastline. A dry, temperate climate coupled with the majestic Pacific Ocean offers guests the healing power of nature year-round. montagehotels.com/spamontage/lagunabeach I 949.715.6000

Favorite: Bodycentre Suites & Wellness

1607 E. Lincoln Ave., Orange 92865

At BodyCentre Wellness Suites, we empower our health service providers to be their own bosses. By being independent, our professionals are free to work as they please, providing you with exceptional service. bodycentrewellnessspa.com I 714.974.1555

Favorite: Burke Williams

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy. #211, Mission Viejo 92691

Located just off the 5 freeway, Burke Williams Mission Viejo spa was completely remodeled in 2014. With 26 treatment rooms and over 100 employees, this location offers a wide variety of spa services designed to help you relax, renew, and rejuvenate. burkewilliams.com I 949.367.9717

Favorite: Spa Gregorie’s

200 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach; 30212 Tomas, Rancho Santa Margarita

Advertisement

Founded in 1998, Spa Gregorie’s is dedicated to providing a quintessential spa experience while making a community contribution. With tranquil decor and a full menu of services, Spa Gregorie’s has been a community favorite for over 20 years. spagregories.com I 949.644.6672; 949.858.9455

Best Golf Course

Double Trouble, the par 3, 123 yard 13th hole on the Ocean South Course at Pelican Hill Golf CLub, Newport Coast, California. (Jay D. Jenks)

Winner: Pelican Hill Golf Club

22701 S. Pelican Hill Rd.,Newport Coast 92657

With the Ocean North and Ocean South courses, Tom Fazio’s vision has been brought to life in its purest form. The 36 holes of world-class golf at Pelican Hill Golf Club weave their way through stunning terrain and breathtaking vistas, with every lie, shot and hole designed to perfectly complement the natural landscape. With the jaw-dropping ocean-view scenery, you’ll need to remind yourself to keep your eye on the ball. golfpelicanhill.com I 844.878.0942

Favorite: Anaheim Hills Golf Course

6501 Nohl Ranch Rd., Anaheim 92807

The tree-lined fairways of Anaheim Hills Golf Course are a local favorite. Located just minutes from Disneyland, we welcome visitors and locals alike to enjoy the value of daily tee times, pristine course conditions and pro instruction. anaheimhillsgc.com I 714.998.3041

Favorite: Mile Square Golf Course

10401 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley 92708

Mile Square Golf Course is a premier public golf course opened in 1969. Mile Square has the finest putting greens in Southern California and two courses designed by famed golf course architect, David Rainville. milesquaregolfcourse.com I 714.962.5541

Favorite: Old Ranch Country Club

3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach 90740

Advertisement

Nestled among 128 acres of lakes and trees in Seal Beach, Old Ranch Country Club offers a quintessential experience infused with a large dose of western hospitality in Orange County. oldranch.com I 562.596.4425

Best Jeweler

Winner: Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers

924 The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo 92691; 246 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach 92651

We are a 91-year-old family owned and operated fine jewelry business from Southern California. David and Gary Rubel are the third-generation Southern Californians guiding the business. We have two boutiques in Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo and we are recognized for our exquisite fine jewelry and timepieces combined with an exceptional customer experience. rubeljewelers.com I 949.364.3535

Favorite: Hyde Park Jewelers

Fashion Island: 817 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach 92660

Founded in 1976, Hyde Park is one of the premier independent jewelers in the nation. Hyde Park is a widely respected lifestyle jeweler, known for providing exclusive and unique pieces for the discerning customer. hpjewels.com I 949.721.9010

Favorite: The Jewelry Box of Lake Forest

21771 Lake Forest Dr., Lake Forest 92630

Now in its 19th year, The Jewelry Box is known for its awesome staff, its breathtaking pre-owned jewelry at amazing prices, repairs by master craftsmen and for being a premier buyer of jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and sterling silver. thejewelryboxlf.com I 949.855.9778

Favorite: The Jewelry Exchange in Tustin

15732 Tustin Village Way, Tustin 92780

Bill Doddridge started in his stepfather’s pawnshop, expanding into a nationwide business through the years. With a combination of talented people and state-of-the-art technology, the Jewelry Exchange continues to grow while offering our customers the highest quality fine jewelry at the lowest prices. jewelryexchange.com I 714.542.7381

Luxury Auto Dealer

Winner: Crevier BMW

1500 Auto Mall Dr., Santa Ana 92705

Award-winning Crevier BMW is currently the No. 1 selling BMW dealer in the United States and has been for the past five years. Crevier BMW has always prided itself on serving their clients with the finest in customer service in all departments, with their award- winning staff who always go the extra mile! Crevier BMW is located in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, just minutes from John Wayne Airport. crevierbmw.com I 657.213.3493

Favorite: Aston Martin Newport Beach

7776 East Coast Highway, Newport Coast 92657

Aston Martin Newport Beach is the No. 1 Aston Martin Dealer in the U.S.* and home to one of the most exclusive collections of Aston Martins in the world. We’ve built a dealership that aspires to the greatness of Aston Martin, and we invite you to be a part of it.

*Retail sales YTD 2019 per Aston Martin of North America. astonmartinnewportbeach.com I 949.999.9007

Favorite: Newport Lexus

3901 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach 92660

As a premier Orange County Lexus dealership, our mission is to provide you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced, to arrange financing, or anything else we can help you with, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back to Newport Lexus. newportlexus.com I 949.482.6122

Best OC resort hotel

Winner: Montage Laguna Beach

30801 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach 92651

Perched on a coastal bluff above the Pacific, Montage Laguna Beach welcomes guests into the heart of Southern California’s preeminent artists colony. Spanning 30 acres, the beachfront sanctuary features two outdoor pool decks, a 20,000-square-foot spa and three signature restaurants with spectacular views of the California coast. montagehotels.com/spamontage/lagunabeach I 949.715.6000

Favorite: Lido House Hotel, Autograph Collection

3300 Newport Blvd., Newport Beach 92663

Designed with definitive beach house vibe, Lido House is Newport Beach’s favorite guest house for locals and visitors. The hotel’s iconic architecture celebrates a Cape Cod aesthetic with elegant twists on a variety of nautical themes. lidohousehotel.com I 949.524.8500

Favorite: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach 92660

Located in the heart of Newport Beach, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is known for its unparalleled waterfront views, delicious cuisine served at Back Bay Bistro, laid-back luxe accommodations and immersive entertainment and events. newportdunes.com I 949.729.1100

The Resort at Pelican Hill

22701 S. Pelican Hill Rd., Newport Coast 92657

Set along Southern California’s chic Newport Coast; The Resort at Pelican Hill is a Five-Star, Five-Diamond destination offering unparalleled service and luxury. Inspired by Italy’s renowned Renaissance architect, Andrea Palladio, Pelican Hill is a sanctuary of beauty. pelicanhill.com I 855.315.8214

Best Shopping Destination

Winner: Fashion Island

401 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach 92660

A premier coastal shopping experience, Fashion Island features exclusive specialty boutiques, world-class department stores and a diverse assortment of restaurants and cafes. With nearly 15 million visitors a year, Fashion Island offers a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere that is distinctively SoCal, with pristine views of the Pacific Ocean. It’s home to OC’s only Neiman Marcus, as well as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, in addition to St. John, Zadig & Voltaire, Alice + Olivia and more. shopfashionisland.com I 949.721.2000

Favorite: OC Market Place

88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa 92626

The Orange County Market Place, America’s most unique market, is a celebration of food, fun, value, and entrepreneurial spirit. With hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, it’s has grown to become the centerpiece of the Orange County outdoor shopping experience. ocmarketplace.com I 714.557.0420

Favorite: Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar 92625

Roger’s Gardens is a destination home, garden and landscape design center offering creative solutions and unique products for both outdoor and indoor living. Roger’s Gardens is the shopping destination for all your lifestyle, decor, and entertaining needs. rogersgardens.com I 949.640.5800

Favorite: South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa 92626

Renowned as a leading international shopping destination, South Coast Plaza is home to a collection of more than 250 prominent boutiques, critically-acclaimed restaurants and the adjacent celebrated Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Orange County Museum of Art. southcoastplaza.com I 714.435.2000