Obsession: A Podcast Series From Focus Features + L.A. Times Studios

Have you ever blurred the line between love and infatuation? Are you obsessed with obsession?
In this five-part podcast series, funded by Focus Features and produced by L.A. Times Studios, we delve into unrequited love and its often deadly consequences. You'll discover how all-consuming, pathological fixations develop and hear from real people who have experienced both sides of obsessive relationships — they're more common than you might think.
Find "Obsession" episodes below, in chronological order, with the most recent installment appearing at the bottom of the page. Follow links to stream or download each episode on your preferred podcast-providing platform.
PREVIEW: Introducing "Obsession"