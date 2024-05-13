Masterful Design with Panoramic Views in the Bird Streets | Sunset Strip, CA

Set behind mature landscaping with completely private gates, reclaimed and masterfully designed from a 100-year-old barn, the residence also features almost 500 feet of frontage on over a full acre of land, unheard of in the Bird Streets neighborhood. Once inside the estate, a striking front entry foyer with custom lighting installation by Italian master, Vesta, illuminates the space. Soaring floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide unobstructed views of a sparkling outdoor water feature set against far-reaching vistas of the L.A. skyline.9330 Flicker Way, Sunset Strip 90069$72,500,000202124,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 14 bathroomsApprox. 100-ft infinity edge pool; 30-person Jacuzzi spa; outdoor sand volleyball court; 20-person theater; nightclub & hookah lounge; multiple fire pit lounges; detached guest suite w/ private entry; imported bespoke materialsCarolwood EstatesDavid ParnesDRE#: 01905862310.894.3435dparnes@carolwoodre.comJames HarrisDRE#: 01909801310.733.8038james@carolwoodre.com