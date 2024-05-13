Masterful Design with Panoramic Views in the Bird Streets | Sunset Strip, CA
9330 Flicker Way, Los Angeles, 90069
Set behind mature landscaping with completely private gates, reclaimed and masterfully designed from a 100-year-old barn, the residence also features almost 500 feet of frontage on over a full acre of land, unheard of in the Bird Streets neighborhood. Once inside the estate, a striking front entry foyer with custom lighting installation by Italian master, Vesta, illuminates the space. Soaring floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide unobstructed views of a sparkling outdoor water feature set against far-reaching vistas of the L.A. skyline.
Location: 9330 Flicker Way, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking Price: $72,500,000
Year Built: 2021
Living Area: 24,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Features: Approx. 100-ft infinity edge pool; 30-person Jacuzzi spa; outdoor sand volleyball court; 20-person theater; nightclub & hookah lounge; multiple fire pit lounges; detached guest suite w/ private entry; imported bespoke materials
Contact: Carolwood Estates
David Parnes
DRE#: 01905862310.894.3435
dparnes@carolwoodre.com
James Harris
DRE#: 01909801310.733.8038
james@carolwoodre.com
carolwoodre.com
