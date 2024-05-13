Ocho Manos by Bob Ray Offenhauser | Brentwood, CA

11740 Crescenda St, Los Angeles, 90049

Designed by renowned architect Bob Ray Offenhauser and built by Peter McCoy Construction, “Ocho Manos” is a generational estate unparalleled in the city. A timeless villa of approx. 20,000 sq. ft. with exquisite detail, extensive use of imported Mallorcan stone and exceptional steel windows/doors by Architectural Iron Works. Indoor-outdoor pavilion/bar overlooks the infinity edge pool and pool cabana. Primary suite is a world apart with views over vast lawns. Double baths overlook magnificent pocket gardens and adjoin large closets and private office. Additionally, there is a large guest suite, four generous family bedrooms each with homework areas, a junior guest room and a staff bedroom – all in complete privacy. A work of art to be cherished and celebrated.



Location: 11740 Crescenda Street, Los Angeles 90049



Asking Price: $69,500,000



Living Area: 20,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms



Features: 20-foot coffered ceilings in the living room; 2-story dining room and library; gourmet kitchen and catering kitchen; large gym; 1,200-bottle wine cellar; game room; staff area; 4-car garage; service building with separate entrance; gardens designed by Todd Bennitt; grounds feature rolling meadows, olive allée, formal rose gardens, courtyards, water features, tennis court and sports court



Contact: Carolwood Estates



Andrew Beyer

310.975.4445

abeyer@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02154558



Drew Fenton

drew@drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962