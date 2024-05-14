Modern Mediterranean Compound | Villa Sole, Malibu

24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, 90265

Fresh from a multi-year renovation by renowned celebrity designer Malgosia Migdal and Fun-Bu Developers. Complete privacy behind large gates and a long private driveway. Totaling three structures, including the main residence, a screening room/staff house and a guest house. Editorial and stylish, this vision is a showplace of modern design. The main residence is a world apart with a vast great room, living room and dining room all featuring 10- to 14-foot ceilings, European plaster walls and French white oak wide plank floors. The primary suite is comparable to the finest hotels in the world and consists of large double baths and closets, sitting room and unparalleled views of the pool and ocean beyond. Grounds include a fully lit tennis court with viewing pavilion and grassy meadow perfect for hosting events. Iconic bluff front pool with vast terraces, lawn and outdoor kitchen. Minutes to the country mart and center of Malibu, Villa Sole is the ultimate destination.



LOCATION: 24824 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu CA 90265



ASKING PRICE: $39,975,000



LIVING AREA: Approximately 6,742 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms



FEATURES: Gourmet kitchen with leather finish stone countertops, sequence-matched rift-cut white oak cabinetry, Miele appliances; 3-car garage with attached screening room and two-bedroom guest suite above with its own entrance; separate two-bedroom guest house with gourmet kitchen, living room and private patio



CONTACT:



Drew Fenton

Carolwood Estates

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962



Irene Dazzan Palmer

The Agency

DRE#: 00597226