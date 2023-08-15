Real Estate, Art and Functionality in the Kitchen, a Gaggenau Event @ Meteora

Meteora’s lush surroundings were a perfect match for the event.
Victoria Flores and Leo Medeiros of The Agency.
(from left)
Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates, Jade Mills and Tom Dunlap of Coldwell Banker
and Justin Huchel of Carolwood Estates share a story prior to dinner.
Chef Jordan Kahn prepares a course.
Matt Epstein of BHHS and Craig Knizek of The Agency.
A prawns appetizer at Meteora.
John McDonough of Gaggenau, Andrew Manning of BHHS, Craig Knizek, VIP from the Michelin Guide, Matt Epstein and Ernie Carswell of Ernie Carswell and Associates.
(from left) Patrick Tighe
of Tighe Architecture, John McDonough of Gaggenau, Simon Ha of Steinberg Hart and Dan Brunn of Dan Brunn Architecture