Private, Gated Estate in Coto de Caza
Behold this entertainer’s paradise with impeccably maintained grounds in the prestigious Los Ranchos Estates. It features 26-foot-high colliding barrel-rolled ceilings and the finest fixtures: French Bone Merrier stone, exotic imported marbles, Venetian plaster, and bronze embellishments throughout the house along with solid walnut, hand-carved cabinets. A library-style office, billiards room, formal dining room, wine cellar, state-of-the-art technology, and separate guest retreat are all included in this magnificent, open living space. Outside, exquisitely groomed lawn and gardens surround a pool/spa with a rock waterfall. Plus, there’s a separate pool house with a theater, large entertaining terrace, BBQ area, and sunken tennis court.
Location: 22901 Sonriente Trail, Coto de Caza 92679
Asking price: $7,777,000
Year built: 2004
Living area: 9,943 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Safe, secure, private, gated; private tennis court, stunning grounds and quality throughout; movie theater; pool house; nearly 10,000 square feet on nearly 3 acres
