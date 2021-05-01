Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

Architectural Cape Cod Masterpiece

HP_5_1
Share

Built to superior and exacting standards in 2008, this outstanding five-bedroom, five-bath duplex stands as a shining example of one of the Island’s finest homes. The first level features a spacious, covered, whitewashed brick patio with fireplace and entertainment area, a large great room and gourmet kitchen with an eating bar, a sunny interior patio, and a highly desired first-floor bedroom suite. Additionally, the home presents a deluxe master suite, guest bedroom, third-level loft with full bath and sunny patio deck with built-in bar, a multi-level rear apartment with loft and private deck, four-car parking, and much more. Visit 204agate.com for more details.

Location: 204 Agate, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $3,195,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 2,507 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Deluxe master suite with two closets, one of which is a large walk-in, and a spa-quality bath in main home; separate, multi-level rear apartment with 2-story great room; separate AC units; 2-car garage and 2-car parking pad

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties
714.325.9055
don@abramscoastal.com
abramscoastalproperties.com
DRE#: 01234323

Orange County

More From the Los Angeles Times

  • Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    227 Opal

    Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    Island duplex with unduplicatable size, this giant 2,747 square foot property is just down the street from the North Bayfront. 227 Opal is a rare, oversized island home, with three bedrooms and three baths in the upper unit, and a large one-bedroom apartment in the lower unit.

Advertisement