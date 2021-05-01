Architectural Cape Cod Masterpiece

Built to superior and exacting standards in 2008, this outstanding five-bedroom, five-bath duplex stands as a shining example of one of the Island’s finest homes. The first level features a spacious, covered, whitewashed brick patio with fireplace and entertainment area, a large great room and gourmet kitchen with an eating bar, a sunny interior patio, and a highly desired first-floor bedroom suite. Additionally, the home presents a deluxe master suite, guest bedroom, third-level loft with full bath and sunny patio deck with built-in bar, a multi-level rear apartment with loft and private deck, four-car parking, and much more. Visit 204agate.com for more details.

Location: 204 Agate, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $3,195,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 2,507 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Deluxe master suite with two closets, one of which is a large walk-in, and a spa-quality bath in main home; separate, multi-level rear apartment with 2-story great room; separate AC units; 2-car garage and 2-car parking pad

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

714.325.9055

don@abramscoastal.com

abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323