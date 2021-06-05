Panoramic Hilltop Custom Estate

Enjoy panoramic views from this magnificent, hilltop, custom home located in guard-gated Marbella Country Club with its own private, bluff-top location on 2.2 acres. Enter through a private, gated drive which leads you to this one-of-a-kind elegant estate! This home has four bedrooms, media/bonus room which could be a fifth bedroom, six and a half baths which include a private guest suite with its own entrance, an office, and a media/bonus room. The spacious master suite offers a fireplace and a walk-out balcony. There are two master baths with a walk-in shower, a soaking Jacuzzi tub, gym, or nursery room with full bath, and two large walk-in closets.

Location: 30732 Golf Club Drive, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $4,388,800

Year built: 2000

Living area: 5,600 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Noche travertine flooring and stairs; iron stair railing; hardwood floors; breathtaking yard with infinity-edge pool and spa, fire pit, built-in chef’s BBQ and island seating for 10; close to downtown, beaches, restaurants and award-winning schools; easy toll road and freeway access

