Views, views and more views! Rarely does an opportunity come along on Emerald Bay’s prestigious point, like 193 Emerald Bay. This special home is situated on a street-to-street lot with unparalleled views cascading down the Laguna Beach white water coastline to Dana Headlands. This 7,700-plus-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, plus two bonus rooms on the lower level that could be used as a gym and a home theater. A rooftop deck offers 270-degree ocean and coastline views from Long Beach to Dana Point. Not only are there views from the main level, but you can also see the picturesque coastline from the spacious master suite which opens to a large garden terrace.

Location: 193 Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $16,750,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 7,524 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: 7700+ square feet; street-to-street lot; oceanside of PCH; Emerald Bay Point; views up and down the coastline; rooftop deck; master suite; 4 bedrooms; 5.5 bathrooms; two bonus rooms; separate office; 2 two-car garages

Contact: Maura Short, Compass

949.233.7949

maura@compass.com

www.maurashort.com

DRE#: 018837748