Rare Bayfront with Oversized Dock

Enjoy a waterfront lifestyle with your private, oversized dock that is approximately 70' in length and 20' wide. This townhome is located in the heart of Lido, surrounded by renowned restaurants and Lido Marina Village. Unique in design, this is an open concept floorplan with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. A generously sized living area with wood floors fronts the activity on the bay. A chef’s kitchen features Viking, Wolf, and Sub-Zero stainless steel appliances and a custom 350-bottle, temperaturecontrolled wine closet. A large master suite overlooks the bay with a backdrop of the mountains and Fashion Island. Fun on the bay includes paddleboarding, boating, and the Christmas Boat Parade!

Location: 707 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $4,895,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: Approx. 3,714 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: 4 bedrooms; 4.5 baths; 2-car garage; fronting the bay; oversized The Details dock; open house Saturday, July 17 & Sunday, July 18 from 1-4 pm

Contact: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Realtors: Jennifer Shaw & Natalie Shaw

949.300.7409

jennifer.shaw@elliman.com

www.707lidoparkdr.com

DRE#: 00698958