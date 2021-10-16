Open House on Saturday, Oct. 16, 1-4 p.m.

Coastal luxury meets Laguna Beach in this premier oceanfront residence, featuring the perfect layout for a relaxed, seaside escape for the family. Four-bedroom, four-bath home with air-conditioning and floor-to-ceiling windows offers panoramic ocean views. Perfectly upgraded throughout with a private master suite located on the top floor and a balcony. A second master suite on the first level and two large secondary bedrooms make this a perfect retreat for a family. Walking distance to The Montage and all that Laguna Beach has to offer will make your lifestyle memorable. Monthly lease. This is a rare opportunity to live in a fantastic dream home.

Location: 31319 Monterey Street, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $33,500/mo lease

Year built: 1993

Living area: 4,126 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Two master suites; two large secondary bedrooms; upgraded bathrooms; second-floor bonus room; game room; upgraded gourmet kitchen; family room; large stone fireplace; 2 large balconies with panoramic ocean views; spa, 2-car attached garage; oceans views from all major living areas!

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041