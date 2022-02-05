This custom-built masterpiece is situated on the very top of the ultra-prestigious Crystal Cove Community in Newport Coast. With unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island, Newport Harbor and Canyon, it’s one of the very few, largest and most desirable parcels of land in Crystal Cove at over 30,000 sq. ft. Among the features are a huge outdoor covered terrace with two TVs and fireplaces, a sweeping infinity pool, spa, built-in BBQ, fire pit and a miniature putting green. Crystal Cove Community offers lifestyle amenities including a community center, Olympic-sized pool, spa, gym, tennis court, parks, playgrounds, access to miles of trails, famed beaches, shopping, and dining at the Promenade.

Location: 6 Coral Ridge, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $41,998,000

Year built: 2011

Living area: 15,743 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: 35' ceilings; crown molding; living room; family room; wood-paneled office; dining room; gourmet and butler’s kitchen; master suite and separate his and her bathrooms and closets; master balcony; maid quarters; home theater; fitness room; wine cellar; elevator; 3,172-sq-ft garage

Contact: Canaday Group

Diana Kaplan

949.249.2424

dkaplan@ccim.net

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 01526370