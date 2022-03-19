Covenant Hills

Developed in 2019, this single-story sanctuary was built on over a half-acre of land with stunning panoramic views. There are wood-beamed ceilings throughout with an open-concept living room and a kitchen that leads to 10'-bifold doors opening to the backyard. Top-of-the-line appliances include a Sub-Zero fridge and freezer combo with a wine refrigerator. The four bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and the extra-large bonus room can be used as another living/family room, game room, or even as an office space. The master bedroom features an enormous walk-in closet, which leads to a floating tub, his and hers sinks, and an oversized walk-in shower. A spacious three-car garage is attached.

Location: 17 Catalina Vista Road, Ladera Ranch, 92694

Asking price: $4,150,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 4,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Entry; family room; living room; great room; bonus room; wood beams; gourmet kitchen; walk-in pantry; main-floor master suite; office; walk-in closet; laundry; 3-car garage

Contact: Canaday Group

Christa Lee Canaday

949.838.4774

christalee@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 01900793