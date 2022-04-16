Open House, Sat 4/16, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

This freshly painted and carpeted Hilltop Hunt Club estate is situated on an elevated 2.9 acres, offering views and privacy. Truly an entertainer’s backyard with a pool/spa and lazy river with a large grotto. It has a covered outdoor kitchen complete with dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space along with an outdoor movie theater, elegant wrought-iron gazebo, limestone-covered sun deck, waterfalls, and a multitude of covered and uncovered entertaining areas - one of which has a large, cozy fireplace. There’s a separate pool house with a washer/dryer outlet and its own water heater. An outdoor sound system with multiple speakers covers the entire backyard and integrates with the indoor sound system.

Location: 27801 Golden Ridge Lane, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $4,188,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 5,860 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: The main home is 5 bedrooms with dual offices (one with private entrance); media/ bonus room; oversized gourmet kitchen with large center island and cooktop, 3 dishwashers, granite counters and top of the line appliances; spacious family and living rooms with fireplaces; 4-car garage

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041