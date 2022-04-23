Final Phase Release

Final Phase at Cielo in La Habra – where an elevated hillside setting presents just seven refined residences on an intimate cul-de-sac street. State-of-the-art technology and construction techniques harmonize with timeless Spanish and Santa Barbara styling that complements surrounding neighborhoods while presenting an enviable aesthetic. It is highly encouraged for those seeking a new and dialed-in residence to tour these spacious homes before it’s too late.

Location: 1101 North Harbor Boulevard, La Habra 90631

Asking price: $1,695,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 3,650 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: The Spanish- and Santa Barbara-inspired architecture is detailed with Juliet balconies, wrought-iron detailing, and terracotta and ceramic tile accents; interiors include homesites with inviting entries, living rooms, dining rooms, lofts, chic lighting fixtures, and high-end flooring.

Contact: McMonigle Group Corp.

Hoda Hajirnia & Drew D’Angelo

949.244.6754

drew@thehd.team

www.cielolahabra.com/availability

DRE#: 01955150 & 02068079