Leisure World is a nationally recognized active senior community. Spread over 542 park-like acres, LWSB offers co-ops and condos for resort-style living for those 55 and over. The community has a nine-hole golf course, swimming facilities, fitness and exercise rooms, six clubhouses, free bus service, and a fully staffed 24-hour security service. There are over 200 clubs, movies, trips and abundant activities to keep you socially, mentally, and physically active. This unit is well maintained, light, bright and neutral throughout.

Location: 1381 Mayfield Road, 141K, Seal Beach 90740

Asking price: $309,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Features: Well-maintained; covered front porch and secondary covered porch with skylight and plenty of room for dining; skylights throughout and large windows. Neutral paint, wood flooring, white cabinetry, and neutral countertops make this unit move-in ready, overlooking a gorgeous greenbelt.

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041