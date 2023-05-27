Luxury Condominium with Ocean Views

The ultimate in elegance, fully renovated in 2022 with 24-hour security and on-site doorman. This luxury residence captures spectacular ocean, harbor and channel views from every room with gorgeous sunsets over Catalina Island. They are truly uncompromising and are sure to please! Steps to Lido House Hotel, the charm of Cannery Village and the recently enhanced Lido Marine Village, including fine restaurants such as Nobu, Zinqué, Malibu Farm and many more. Paddleboard is right across from the building and a walk or short bike ride reaches various beaches and surfing locations. Amenities include a workout room, meeting & activities room, outdoor pool, spa, and fire pit.

Location: 601 Lido Park Drive, Unit 3A Newport Beach, 92663

Asking price: Mo. Lease - Call for Pricing

Year built: 1972

Living area: 1,873 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Professionally furnished; includes kitchenware and linens; kitchen island with bar seating; electric fireplace and flat-screen TV with Apple TV; sitting room with sofa (opens to a king or two twin beds), two closets and a full bathroom so this room can be converted into a bedroom

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041