Newport Beach Live-Work Residence
Ideally located between iconic Newport Bay and Newport Beach at the entrance of the Balboa Peninsula, this exceptional live-work-play residence redefines convenience by seamlessly integrating your commercial office within mere steps of your home. Expertly designed by Stearns Architecture, this mixed-use detached property is comprised of approx. 1,000 sq. ft. of commercial space at the ground level and nearly 2,400 sq. ft. of residential living above it. The property’s beautiful industrial-modern interiors are complete with quality, custom home finishes and multiple terraces for indoor-outdoor California living in the heart of vibrant Cannery Village.
Location: 413 29th Street, Newport Beach 92663
Asking price: $5,995,000
Year built: 2005
Living area: 3,324 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Mixed-use res/comm building with peek-a-boo ocean views, courtyard, attractive industrial-modern design and storefront; 2-car garage; additional parking for three vehicles; private elevator; zoned air conditioning; multiple decks & balconies; excellent location
Contact: Coldwell Banker Realty
Michelle Q. Linovitz
949.632.1618
michelle@michelleqlinovitz.com
www.michelleqlinovitz.com
DRE#: 01864077