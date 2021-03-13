Custom Hilltop Estate for Sale

Once part of the Joel McCrea Ranch, this custom hilltop estate spans five acres with an avocado ranch, barn, fruit trees, ample parking (including RV parking), amazing views and privacy. The custom home includes a stately brick porch, formal living room and dining room, upstairs master bedroom with balcony, brick fireplace and bar, and vaulted plank and beamed ceiling. The sliding door opens to a tiered patio featuring breathtaking views, a manicured lawn, waterfall, spa and sand playground. A well-appointed island kitchen sits at the heart of the home, with state-of-the-art appliances, a breakfast bar and nook with brick fireplace.

Location: 4914 Read Road, Moorpark 93021

Asking price: $1,749,900

Year built: 1979

Living area: 4,070 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Custom-built; barn; large wet bar in family room; huge fireplace in breakfast room; French doors; expansive views

Contact: Alex Gandel, Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc.

805.444.3165

alex@alexgandel.com

alexgandel.com

DRE#: 00779926