Encino Open House by Appointment

The hottest developer market in the city – Encino’s prestigious “Royal Oaks” neighborhood -is close to the Westside, the studios, and the best schools. Build your own custom home, or renovate this charming ranch. The utter lack of new luxury estates has created enormous demand and rising exit prices. The glorious mature trees form a canopy of shade on this character-rich rare opportunity. Offers will be reviewed on May 4th at noon.

Location: 4205 Valley Meadow Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $2,999,999

Year built: 1955

Living area: 3,452 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Single story; private; pool & spa; views; large lot

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932

