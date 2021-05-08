Pushing the Boundaries in Montecito

Pushing the boundaries of high style and luxury living to new heights, this singular estate is unmatched for vision, flair and architectural detail. Villa Tragara was conceived with passion and executed with precision. An effortless blend of global architectural distinctions, commanding an idyllic 2.45 acres in a location best described as Montecito’s 50-yard line, this estate is the definition of one-of-a-kind excellence. Built in 2014, the residence offers surprises around every turn with dramatic walls of glass opening to ocean views and an interior experience that maximizes the Montecito state of mind. Every space has been designed and executed with emotion and intention.

Location: 848 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $24,850,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 11,947 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: A blend of Moorish, Spanish and Italianate architecture balancing history and the modern world; panoramic views; 2 exceptional primary suites; restaurant-grade kitchen; home theater; pool; swimming pond; pickleball court; bocce court; olive orchard; outdoor kitchen; exotic gardens The Details

Contact: Nancy Kogevinas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

805.450.6233

nancy@kogevinas.com

montecitoproperties.com

DRE#: 01209514