Innovative, Ocean-View Estate

Behold a rare opportunity with views of Ventura County, Channel Islands and the ocean, just 35 minutes to Malibu and 50 minutes to Santa Barbara. This expansive estate consists of five bedrooms, six bathrooms and is located on one of Camarillo’s prime cul-de-sac streets - a combination of German-Swiss architecture with Northern Italian influence with its own vineyard, full wine processing room, tasting room, wine cellar, olive grove and an English pub. There is a detached guest house, two garages for a total of six cars with one outfitted for a boat/RV, a greenhouse, bocce ball court, fire pit, and built-in BBQ. The rolling grass lawns and covered patios with a fireplace make it perfect for entertaining.

Location: 490 La Marina, Camarillo 93010

Asking price: $3,650,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: 11,048 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Own vineyard; full wine processing room; tasting room; wine cellar; olive grove; English pub; detached guest house; 2 garages for a total of 6 cars with 1 outfitted for a boat/RV; a greenhouse; bocce ball court; rose garden; fire pit; built-in BBQ

