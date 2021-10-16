Ocean Views in Oxnard

Halfway between Malibu and Santa Barbara, Mandalay Shores of Oxnard is an idyllic beach community ideal for full-time living or weekend getaways. Only 14 lots from the oceanfront, this home offers beach, ocean, island and sunset views and the sound of the waves. With a flexible floorplan, there are two bedrooms, an office, and a living room adjacent to the kitchen and dining room on level one, plus an oversized upstairs ocean-view bonus room with loft and wrap-around view balcony. A gated courtyard with lush landscaping and a manicured backyard offer ample outdoor space in a well-maintained home so close to the beach! Enjoy the nearby Channel Islands Harbor, too.

Location: 5151 Sealane Way, Oxnard 93035

Asking price: $1,550,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 2,026 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Ocean, island, and mountain views; 2 bedrooms plus an office, large bonus room and view loft; 2 baths; front courtyard; backyard; renovated in 2015; very light with soaring ceilings and many windows; bedrooms, baths, office, kitchen, dining and living room on first level; 14 lots to the beach

Contact: Coldwell Banker Realty

Ariel Palmieri and Karen Stein

805.746.2070

arielandkaren@gmail.com

www.ArielandKaren.com

DRE#: 01501968 and 01505059