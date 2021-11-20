Stunning Encino Hills

Prime access to the Westside and Ventura Blvd., this fully remodeled home delivers exquisite modern styling. A downstairs master is adjacent to two downstairs bedrooms, the living room with a cathedral ceiling, and a media room. The secret pull-down screen and bar are inviting. The gym, the secondary upstairs bedrooms, and even the secret hideaway space are an unexpected and refreshing delight. Entertain on the covered patio with TV and built-in BBQ.

Location: 17002 Adlon Rd., Encino 91436

Asking price: $3,295,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 5,184 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 11/20, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Open Sunday, 11/21, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932