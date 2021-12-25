From designer Jae Omar and architect Eran Gispan: Designed and constructed with an appreciation for the past, a mindset in the present, and a vision for the future, ŌNIN represents the opportunity to occupy a truly exceptional work of art while experiencing the finest in luxury living. Located within the secluded enclave of Royal Oaks in the exclusive Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, this Japanese-inspired modern farmhouse plays on ancient philosophies, inspired design, and contemporary thinking to create a one-of-a-kind property just minutes to Bel Air and Brentwood.

Location: 16041 Woodvale Road, Encino 91436

Asking price: $26,000,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 19,500 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: Molteni ‘Ratio’ kitchen; wine platform; Shou-Sugi-Ban Japanese wood-burning technique; double-height foyer; 3,500+ sq ft primary suite; 65-ft raised infinity pool; dual 3-car garages; 15-seat theatre; game room; gym; walk-in spa; steam room; cold plunge; tennis; bocce ball; basketball

Contact:

Sally Forster Jones, Compass

Adi Livyatan, Rodeo Realty

310.579.2200

showings@sfjgroup.com

www.sfjgroup.com | www.adilivyatan.com

DRE#: 00558939