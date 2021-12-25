Malibu Valley “The Craftsman”

Perched down a long private driveway atop one of Malibu Valley’s most elevated promontory sites, this newly constructed Craftsman features panoramic views, 12-foot ceilings, imported finishes & fixtures, and nearly every luxury amenity imaginable. “The Craftsman Estate” features 8000 sq ft of total living space (6400 sq ft interior) with a 4-car garage and motor court, Primary suite with a fireplace, spa-like bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Additionally, there are 4 en-suite bedrooms, an office/media room, a bar with wine storage, 2nd floor Den, dual laundry rooms, infinity edge pool & spa, various balconies and porches perfect for the quintessential California lifestyle.

Location: 26767 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas 91302

Asking price: $7,685,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 6,400 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Malibuvalley.com

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

