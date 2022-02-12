The Palms – True California Spirit

Inspired by the sun-drenched shores of Carpinteria, The Palms is a nostalgic restaurant and mixed-use building. The layout consists of a large restaurant space, plus a small adjacent second commercial space rented separately. Upstairs are three residential 1BD units, one 2BD unit, one office, one studio, and a common all-gender restroom. The restaurant is firmly focused on a fun atmosphere, which over the years has featured live music and dancing on the weekends and a gathering spot for the community. The restaurant was established in 1912 and has maintained its prominent reputation over the years. The Palms is welcoming and authentic.

Location: 701 Linden Avenue, Carpinteria, 93013

Asking price: $8,950,000

Year built: 1910

Living area: 10,604 square feet, commercial plus apartments

Features: Located in the heart of the charming, beachside town of Carpinteria; the ultimate gathering place for locals and a sought-after destination for tourists; two-story, mixed-use brick building; first floor is a tavern/restaurant; second floor has apartments; +/- 0.26 acre

